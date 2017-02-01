Oswestry town centre street shut off after smoke fills buildings - with pictures and video

Part of an Oswestry town centre street has been closed off after smoke from a fire filled properties.

Firefighters sealed off Cross Street while they were making businesses and homes safe after the smoke from a controlled burning was seen coming through vents inside.

Incident Commander Robyn Evans, said: "We are attending a smoke problem in Cross Street caused by a controlled burning to the rear of a property - Max Spielmann - on Bailey Street. Unfortunately, the smoke from that has gone up and into these premises on Cross Street via the vents.

"Staff at Co-operative Travel were first to alert us earlier, which is 100 per cent the right thing to do.

"Controlled burning is fine - but the Fire Service need to be made aware of it, anyone doing it should call and let us know, then we can put it on the log and we can contact them - rather than sending out mobile appliances.

"It is all about fire safety."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received the call for help shortly before 2pm.