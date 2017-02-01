Man airlifted to hospital after crash

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a two vehicle crash in Mid Wales this morning.

The collision involving a Vauxhall Astra and Mini Cooper, happened about 7.30am on the A490 near Llanfyllin.

Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed the man was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital and a woman was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, however their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "At approximately 7.30am reports were received of a two vehicle RTC on the A490 near Llanfyllin.

"The extent of their injuries are unclear at this time, but neither are believed to be life threatening.

"The road is currently closed with diversions in place."