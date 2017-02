PUBLISHED: February 1, 2017 08:05 LAST UPDATED: February 1, 2017 09:26 Crash blocks A5 in Shropshire as van overturns

A crash in which a van overturned partially blocked the A5 in Shropshire this morning.

The incident, on the road from Weirbrook to Nesscliffe, near to the Shottatton crossroads on the A5, caused hold-ups for motorists.

Witnesses said a van was on its roof off the road near to the roundabout for the Nesscliffe bypass.

Drivers reported long tailbacks and 15-minute delays, which had cleared shortly after 9am.