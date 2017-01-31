Boy, 14, dies after being hit by train at Shrewsbury level crossing

A 14-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a train at Harlescott Level Crossing in Shrewsbury yesterday.

The boy was taken to hospital following after incident at around 5.33am, but later died in hospital, said British Transport Police.

Officers said his next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers and that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

It was initially reported that a man had sufferered life-threatening injuries in the incident, which caused trains between Crewe and Shrewsbury to be cancelled, diverted or delayed for up to 60 minutes.

The roads near the level crossing also had to be closed after the collision.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the boy was treated for a number of serious injuries to his head and pelvis and was anaesthetised at the scene before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Two ambulances, a paramedic area support officer, a rapid response paramedic and a Merit trauma doctor were sent to the scene.