Oswestry man treated after being trapped in crowded lift where temperatures reached 100F

A town clerk had to be treated by paramedics after he was stuck in a crowded lift for almost an hour with temperatures reaching 100F.

David Preston, clerk of Oswestry Town Council, was at Birmingham’s Council House attending an evening meeting.

He said following the meeting on Wednesday he and five others got into the lift but it jammed.

Those in the lift had to call for help on the one mobile phone among them that had a signal.

“The emergency lift phone had been disconnected,” Mr Preston said.

“The fire brigade would not turn out originally as they contacted Council House and were told the matter was under control.”

But Mr Preston said that when the temperature went over 100F with no lift vents a second distress call was make to the emergency services.

Fire and ambulance crews attended shortly afterwards, he said.

“The fire brigade had to pop the doors,” he said.

“The night ended sitting in an ambulance in Victoria Square as the oxygen level in my blood was low.

“It was a night to remember for all the wrong reasons,” he added.