Machines, vehicles and straw burn in Bridgnorth barn blaze

A barn containing 100 tonnes of straw, three vehicles and farm machinery went up in flames last night.

Firefighters were at the scene near Bridgnorth for nine hours after being called just before 11pm.

The barn in Chetton - between Bridgnorth and the Shropshire hills - measured 100 metres by 30m, a similar size to a football pitch.

Five fire appliances tackled the fire all night which was under control by about 8am this morning.