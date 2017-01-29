M54 drivers delayed as firefighters rescue horse from crash

A horse had to be rescued by firefighters after the box it was travelling overturned on the M54 this afternoon.

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were sent to the scene on the eastbound M54 between Junction 3 for Cosford and Junction 2 for Wolverhampton just after 1pm.

The incident closed one lane of the motorway, delaying motorists driving from Shropshire by around 30 minutes, as firefighters had to await the arrival of another horse box and transfer the horse to it.

The M54 was cleared after two hours and no injuries were reported.

Highways England spokesman James Wildman said the one lane was closed while the horse was transferred into a second box and that the incident was mostly on the hard shoulder.