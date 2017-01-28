Four injured as crash closes Shropshire road

Four people were injured in a collision that closed a Shropshire road today.

Three fire engines from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington were called to the A442 at Peplow, near Market Drayton, at about 4pm.

An operations officer was also in attendance.

The collision involved two vehicles and four casualties, who have been left in the care of the ambulance service.

There condition is not yet known.

The road remained closed at 6pm.