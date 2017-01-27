Campaign launched to protect West Mercia Police officers from violence

A campaign has been launched to highlight the effects of violence against police officers and staff.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has launched the Behind the Badge appeal, calling for the violence to stop.

The campaign is being supported by West Mercia Police, the Police Federation and Unison and encourages the public to think about the challenging and sometimes dangerous role police professionals face.

Mr Campion said: “It’s also about recognising the ordinary mother or father, son or daughter, family or friend that each police officer is outside of working hours.”

In 18 months, there were more than 850 assaults on West Mercia Police Officers and staff.

Mr Campion said: “This is not acceptable. Officers and staff work hard to serve our communities and we must do all we can to protect those who protect us.

“As commissioner I am taking a united approach to this.

“West Mercia Police works hard to keep officers and staff safe. Unquestionably strong support mechanisms for officers are already in place with additional help and advice available through the Police Federation and Victims Support.

“I want to build on this and ensure officers and staff can access the same services as any other victim of crime.”

Mr Campion said improvements being made by the force, including the introduction of body cameras that will act as a deterrent against attacks and be used as evidence of what has happened.

He added: “It’s important to remember that assaults don’t just have to be physical; abuse of any kind at work is unacceptable.

“I want to see verbal abuse and offences such as spitting, also being taken seriously.

“Violence can have wider long-term impacts, not just on that individual, but on their friends and family.

“Every police professional has a private life outside of work. There are few other jobs where you would expect to be assaulted at work, so why should this be the case for police officers and staff?”

Follow the campaign on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching for @WestMerciaPCC #BehindTheBadge.

People can also find out more by visiting the Behind the Badge campaign page, which can be found on www.westmercia-pcc.gov.uk