A woman had to be taken to hospital after a crash on the A41 at Albrighton.

Firefighters had to cut the woman from her car following the two car crash which happened just after 7.15pm this evening.

They used cutters and spreaders to free the woman from her vehicle before she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The scene was cleared by 8.10pm.

West Mercia Police were also at the scene.