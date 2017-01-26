facebook icon twitter icon
Watch as Pippa the dog is rescued after falling 50ft down disused mine shaft near Bridgnorth

A Labrador has been rescued after falling into a disused mine shaft near Bridgnorth.

Pippa with her rescuers. Photo: @SFRSWellington
Firefighters, including the specialist animal rescue team, helped black Labrador Pippa when she fell into the 15m (almost 50ft) shaft.

It happened at Wood End in Highley just after 2pm today and crews from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer and the animal rescue team from Wellington were sent to the scene.

Using rope rescue techniques, a firefighter was lowered into the shaft to get hold of Pippa and lift her to safety.

Firefighters tweeted:

And after more than an hour and a half, Pippa was reunited with her owner.

A firefighter is lowered down the mine shaft. Photo: @SFRSWellington
