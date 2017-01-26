Watch as Pippa the dog is rescued after falling 50ft down disused mine shaft near Bridgnorth

A Labrador has been rescued after falling into a disused mine shaft near Bridgnorth.

Firefighters, including the specialist animal rescue team, helped black Labrador Pippa when she fell into the 15m (almost 50ft) shaft.

It happened at Wood End in Highley just after 2pm today and crews from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer and the animal rescue team from Wellington were sent to the scene.

Using rope rescue techniques, a firefighter was lowered into the shaft to get hold of Pippa and lift her to safety.

Firefighters tweeted:

This is the moment FF Stratford descended into the shaft to rescue pippa the lab. #dogrescue pic.twitter.com/S8UZU3IPfi — Wellington Station (@SFRSWellington) January 26, 2017

This is the moment FF Stratford met Pippa surprisingly in excellent condition. A good team effort from all pic.twitter.com/LwtCjvHpYW — Wellington Station (@SFRSWellington) January 26, 2017

And after more than an hour and a half, Pippa was reunited with her owner.