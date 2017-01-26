Chimney fire drama at historic pub

A chimney fire at a country pub was quickly brought under control by firefighters.

The fire started at the historic Horse and Jockey in Knighton, Powys, at about noon on Tuesday with customers having to leave for a short time.

Firefighters from the town were quickly on the scene and the incident was brought under control by 12.20pm, with crew members using ladders to get on to the roof of the building.

Help had been requested from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service but the crew was stood down when it arrived on the scene.

The drama was captured on camera by Keith Owen, from Knighton, who said: “Local fire crews brought it under control, and the establishment was open for business shortly afterwards.”

The Horse and Jockey began life as a 14th century coaching inn.