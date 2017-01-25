Rush hour delays on M54 after crash

There were rush hour delays this morning after a crash on the M54 between Shifnal and Albrighton.

The crash between two cars happened on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between Junction 3, for Albrighton, and Junction 4, for Shifnal, at about 7.50am.

It blocked both lanes and traffic is being diverted past the incident via the hard shoulder.

It is causing delays of up to 45 minutes.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to resume between 10.30am and 10.45am.