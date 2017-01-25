Arrest after man assaulted at Shrewsbury pub

A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after reports of an assault in a pub in Shrewsbury.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment on head and neck injuries inflicted in the attack.

Laura Maltby of West Mercia Police said: “Police were called to a report of an assault at the Dolphin Inn in St Michael’s Street, Shrewsbury, at about 10.50pm on Monday.

“A man in his 30s suffered head and neck injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. A 28-year-old man from Shrewsbury has been arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and is currently in police custody.”

Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing but that they would like any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.