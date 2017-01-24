House fire closes Shropshire road
A house fire in Chelmarsh closed a road between Bridgnorth and Highley today.
Three fire engines, including the aerial ladder platform, were sent to the chimney fire at Sutton, just before 11.30am.
Police closed the B4555 between Bridgnorth and Highley.
The fire involved the chimney and roof space of a property.
A stirrup pump and small gear were in use.Subscribe to our Newsletter
Comments for: "House fire closes Shropshire road"
Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.