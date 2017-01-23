Woman, 70, taken to hospital after car crashes into lamppost in Shrewsbury

A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital after her car crashed into a lamppost in Shrewsbury.

Emergency services were called to Bank Farm Road in Radbrook at about 1.30pm to the single vehicle crash.

A fire crew from Shrewsbury, one ambulance and the police attended the scene.

The lady had managed to get out of the car herself and was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance.

The extent of her injuries are unknown.