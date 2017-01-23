facebook icon twitter icon
Teenage cyclist seriously injured in crash in Shropshire village

A teenage cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing with a car.

Church Street in Prees. Picture: Google Maps
The boy suffered head and chest injuries following the collision, which happened at about 7.25am this morning on Church Street in Prees, near Whitchurch.

The teenager received trauma care at the scene and was taken by ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

It has caused the road to be closed in both directions between the Pinfold junction and the Shrewsbury Street junction.

