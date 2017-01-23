Firefighters come to aid of young child inside Telford flat

A young child was locked inside a second floor flat – and firefighters were called out to free them.

A fire crew had to use a ladder to reach the flat in Finchale Avenue in Priorslee, Telford, before forcing their way inside.

The alarm was raised at about 5.35pm but it is not believed the infant was hurt.

Meanwhile, firefighters were also called out to the M54 after a lorry suffered a burst tyre.

Traffic was slow on the westbound carriageway between Junction 3 for Cosford and Junction 4 for Shifnal after the lorry hit problems shortly before 4pm yesterday.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the tyre was smoking but that no lanes were blocked.