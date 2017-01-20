Police called as flock of sheep wanders onto main road in Shropshire

A flock of 30 sheep meandered over to a main road in Shropshire and had to be herded to safety.

The flock were near to the A454 in Worfield about 8am today, and PCSOs Mandy Leek and Jacqueline Fletcher were sent to Worfield Golf Club after three members of the public had reported the flock.

When the officers arrived, they found that the sheep had been secured in a nearby field and were no longer a danger.

Later, at about 10.30am, police were called a second time to a flock of sheep.

This flock was near Shifnal Cricket Club and the A464.

The officers arrived a short time later and once again the sheep had been secured away from the road.