Woman suffers head injuries in Shropshire crash

A woman has suffered head injuries in a crash in near Ellesmere today.

The crash happened just outside the village of Dudleston Health between Ellesmere and St Martins at 1.30pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a woman suffered head and hand injuries in the crash.

The extent of her injuries are not yet known.

The B5068 road was blocked at the junction of Eastwick Lane with motorists having to use nearby lanes as a diversion.