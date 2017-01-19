Van crashes off M54 rolling into a field

A van crashed and rolled over on the M54 ending up in a field in Shropshire.

A man in his 40s had to be cut free from the van but is believed to have escaped with just an injury to his right knee.

Emergency services are still on the scene between Junction 4 at Shifnal and Junction 3 at Albrighton.

Jamie Arrowsmith, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to reports that a vehicle had rolled over and that a patient was trapped.

"A man in his 40s was fully conscious when we arrived and is believed to have been conscious throughout the whole incident.

"He's got a right knee injury which he is being treated for. That is believed to be the only injury he suffered."

One lane of the M54 has had to be closed, but was expected to be reopened during the afternoon.