Man arrested in Telford immigration raids

A man has been arrested following immigration raids in Telford this morning.

Addresses in Turreff Avenue, Donnington and Haybridge Road, Hadley were visited shortly before 6am where the warrants were executed.

One male was arrested by immigration officials at the Donnington address and taken to Telford police station.

Police officers from the safer neighborhood teams at Newport, Donnington and Wellington joined forces with the Home Office Immigration Service Enforcement Unit to carry out the two court warrants in relation to people who are in the UK unlawfully.

Sergeant Andrew Garrett, from Donnington police station, said: "I hope this morning's operation sends a clear message to people who are living locally but without permission to stay in the UK that both the Home Office and police will come knocking on your door so it is in your interests to hand yourself in at the earliest opportunity."