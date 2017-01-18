Delays in Shropshire after four-car crash on M54

Commuters faced early morning delays today after a four-car accident on the M54.

It happened eastbound between junction three for Albrighton and junction two for Wolverhampton just before 8am.

Delays of up to 20 minutes stretched down to junction four for Shifnal and traffic was stopped just after 8am to allow for recovery.

Murray MacGregor, a spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said one man had been trapped in his vehicle, but had been freed by ambulance staff.

One ambulance and one paramedic support officer had been sent to the scene.

Motorists passing the scene said the accident involved about four cars and the central reservation and said long queues were building.

West Mercia Police also attended.