Woman, 65, taken to hospital after cellar fall at Bridgnorth hotel

A 65-year-old has been taken to hospital after falling down a cellar at a hotel in Bridgnorth.

The fire service and the ambulance service were sent to the scene at The Black Horse Hotel on Bridge Street, this afternoon.

A barmaid, who did not wish to be named, said: "I wasn't around when it happened, everyone who was here has gone with her to hospital.

"We don't know how or what she's done but she's ok, she'll be fine."

Jamie Arrowsmith, spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "At 12.34pm we were called to The Black Horse Hotel in Bridge Street to reports of someone who had fallen, a woman.

"She was treated for a shoulder injury and a suspected hip injury, given pain relief and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."

Two fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were sent from Bridgnorth and Wellington to the scene at 1.46pm.

Crews used small gear and an extension ladder to assist the ambulance service.