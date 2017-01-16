Man dies after collapsing during walk in Telford

A 72-year-old man has died after collapsing during a walk in Telford.

Emergency services were called to the Little Dawley Pools, off Holly Road in Dawley, at around 10.30am today.

The man had been walking alongside the pools when he collapsed.

Despite being given CPR by both services, he could not be saved.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daniel Butler, of West Mercia Police, said: "Police attended in conjunction with the West Midlands Ambulance Service. Sadly a 72-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The next of kin of the man has been informed. The incident is not being treated suspicious at this time."

Jamie Arrowsmith, of West Midlands Ambulance, said: "We had a male patient who went into cardiac arrest. CPR was in progress when we arrived, and we took over and continued.

"Unfortunately it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene."