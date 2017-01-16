Ewe and new born lambs have lucky escape from barn fire

A ewe and two of her new born lambs had a lucky escape after being caught up in a barn fire.

The animals were given emergency treatment following the fire in Malpas, near Whitchurch.

Two fire crews attended the small fire shortly before 3am on Sunday.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A number of animals were affected by the fire. A sheep had just given birth and was unable to move, so oxygen therapy was given to the sheep to help with it's low oxygen levels.

"Oxygen masks were used, that are specifically for animals. They have been purchased and supplied by a local veterinary group in Shropshire.

"Firefighters used one hose reel jet and a thermal image camera to bring the fire under control."

Following the fire, the fire service tweeted all three animals were doing well after emergency treatment.