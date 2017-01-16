Cyclist exposes himself to teenager in Shrewsbury

A cyclist exposed himself to a teenager in Shrewsbury while she was walking down the street.

The 17-year-old girl was walking along Underdale Road around 6pm on Saturday when she was approached by a man riding a silver mountain bike between Cleveland Street and Bradford Street.

The man is reported to have exposed himself to her before he cycled off in the direction of the Castle Walk.

He was wearing a dark grey top with the hood up, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark-coloured balaclava.

Investigations are ongoing but officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Ben Oakley at West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 563S of January 14.