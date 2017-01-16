Car smashes into building in Market Drayton

A driver has been arrested after a car crashed into a building in Market Drayton.

Emergency services were called to Shropshire Street at around 4.20pm.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene from Market Drayton and Wellington.

West Mercia Police said a grey Citroen Picasso hit the front of the building, causing substantial damage to a window.

No-one was injured.

Shropshire Fire Service said the building was unsafe and they were waiting for specialist teams to arrive.

Police in Market Drayton said the driver had been arrested for failing a breath test.