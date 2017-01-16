Broseley house fire: Investigations ongoing after man dies

Investigations were ongoing today into the cause of a house fire in Shropshire in which an elderly man died.

The man in his 80s, named locally as Harry Gilbert, died during a blaze which happened at a semi-detached house in Benthall Lane, Broseley, at around 4pm on Saturday.

At the address today, a police officer was guarding the property and another bunch of flowers had been left there.

West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are investigating how the fire started.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service today said the investigation could take up to a week.

The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

The fire was discovered by neighbours at around 4pm on Saturday, who called 999.

Fire chiefs said the blaze involved the kitchen, conservatory and utility of the property.

Three fire crews attended the scene, from Telford Central, Much Wenlock and Tweedale.