Fire crews battle flames at house in Broseley

A house blaze in Broseley closed roads in the area while fire crews tackled the flames.

Fire engine

Three fire crews were sent to the scene at Benthall Lane where flames engulfed the ground floor of a two storey detached house.

Police closed roads in the area after the fire started at just before 4pm.

The ambulance service were also on the scene.

It is not know if there were any injuries.

