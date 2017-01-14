Fire crews battle flames at house in Broseley

A house blaze in Broseley closed roads in the area while fire crews tackled the flames.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene at Benthall Lane where flames engulfed the ground floor of a two storey detached house.

Police closed roads in the area after the fire started at just before 4pm.

Assisting @shropsfire with road closures whilst they deal with a house fire in Bethall Lane Broseley - please avoid the area thank you. AB — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) January 14, 2017

The ambulance service were also on the scene.

It is not know if there were any injuries.