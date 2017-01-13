Telford man wanted on recall to prison

A 34-year-old man from Telford is wanted by police on recall to prison.

Jurain Elliot was released from prison on licence in December having served a sentence for theft from a dwelling.

He has been recalled to prison after it is believed he has breached the condition of his licence and has failed to hand himself in.

Elliot, described as 6ft tall and slim build, is known to have connections to the Brookside area of Telford.

Anyone who has seen Elliot or a man matching his description should call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.