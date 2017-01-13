Pedestrian, 22, suffers serious injuries in Telford collision

A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car during rush hour in Telford.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at the junction of Court Street and Parkway in Madeley, at 5.15pm yesterday.

Two ambulances, a paramedic area support officer and the air crew and MERIT trauma doctor from the Midlands Air Ambulance base in Cosford attended the scene by response car.

Police closed the road and asked drivers to avoid the area.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, sustained a nasty wound to his head and a serious leg injury in the collision.

"Ambulance staff and the doctor worked as a team to provide trauma care to the man to stabilise his injuries.

"He was given pain relief before being immobilised with a leg splint and placed onto a scoop stretcher before being taken by land ambulance on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was suffering from the effects of shock. She was given treatment and reassurance on scene before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital as a precaution.”