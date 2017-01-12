Two taken to hospital after crash closes Shropshire road

Two people have been taken to hospital today after a two-car collision which closed a Shropshire road.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 55-year-old woman, was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital after suffering abdominal pains after the crash, which happened shortly before 7.40am on the B4397/Olden Lane, in Ruyton XI Towns.

A second person was also taken to hospital. West Midlands Ambulance Service said they did not have any further details on this person.

Jamie Arrowsmith, a spokesman for the ambulance service, confirmed two ambulances were sent to the scene of the crash.

One Baschurch-based crew from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended to make the vehicles safe.

Police blocked off the road.