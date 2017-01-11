Bin store on fire close to Telford flats being treated as arson

An investigation is underway after a large bin store was set on fire close to a large block of flats on a Telford housing estate.

The blaze started near the flats on Beaconsfield, Brookside, sometime between 6.30pm and 6.40pm last night.

The blaze was quickly contained and no injuries were reported.

Investigations into the fire are currently ongoing but officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 590S of January 10.