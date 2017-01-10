Shrewsbury football team manager suffers heart attack during match

A Sunday League manager described as a “100 per cent football man” is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack during a match.

Shaun Simmons, 56, the manager of Charles Darwin FC, was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance.

He became ill at his side’s match against The Onslow on Sunday morning.

Mr Simmons was subsequently transferred to Royal Stoke Hospital for further treatment.

In a statement on the Shrewsbury Sunday Football League Facebook page, Mr Simmons’ son, Daniel, offered the family’s thanks to all those who have sent words of support.

He said his father was doing well in hospital following treatment.

He said: “On behalf of Charles Darwin FC and my dad I would like to sincerely thank all those who have sent their concerns, love and messages this afternoon. It means a lot to us.

“Shaun is currently recovering in hospital in Stoke. Big scare, but thankfully is OK.

“Thank you all very much.”

A number of clubs in the league have also left messages of support for Mr Simmons.

David Sandles, secretary of Shrewsbury and District Sunday Football League, said everyone at the league wished Mr Simmons a speedy and full recovery.

He said: “He has been a stalwart for that club. Before they were called the Nags Head for years. He does everything for them.

“He is a great guy, a 100 per cent football man and without people like him clubs would suffer greatly.

“Everyone at the league is wishing him well in his recovery – and if there is anything we can do as a league to help them at this time then we will do so.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said its paramedics had taken a man in his 50s to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

It said an ambulance was called at 11.05am on Sunday to attend a medical emergency at the Mere Pitches in Shrewsbury.