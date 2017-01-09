Shropshire 999 crews test their skills with the help of Shakespeare

Emergency responders from Shropshire and the surrounding areas tested their skills in a live-play exercise at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were among services taking part in a one-day exercise to test the response of emergency crews to a firearms incident in a busy place.

Officers’ skills were tested at the play in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The exercise was designed to enhance the skills of emergency responders when managing a major incident.

Chief Inspector Mark Colquhoun, from Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police, said: “Together with our blue-light colleagues we regularly train, plan and prepare for a wide number of situations, everything from significant disruptions on the roads, severe weather and criminal incidents.

“This helps us to ensure that, should the worst happen, our response will be effective and well-coordinated.

“During this exercise we tested how our armed officers respond to a major incident involving the criminal use of firearms and how they work alongside other emergency services in a popular, busy location.

“The RSC has been kind enough to let us use the theatre for this event, which gives us a truly unique opportunity.

“I would like to emphasise that Exercise Titus is not in response to any threat.”

Exercise Titus, which has been planned for three months, will see more than 200 staff and officers from Warwickshire Police, West Mercia Police, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service gathering at the world-renowned theatre.

Catherine Mallyon, RSC executive director, said: “It is a rare and valuable opportunity for the RSC to be part of a large-scale planning exercise of this nature, and we are pleased to provide an interesting training location for the emergency services.”

She added: “We are continuously updating our own major incident plan and we train our staff to deal with a whole range of possible events from the impact of severe weather to technology failures. Having the chance to take part in this multi-agency exercise allows us to observe and ask questions about the appropriate management of serious incidents, which will help us with our own future planning.”

James Price, hazardous area response team (HART) manager, said: “This is one of several such exercises held with partner agencies across the West Midlands region that ensure our staff are as well prepared as they can be for any eventuality; it is not based on any threat or intelligence.”