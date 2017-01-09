Man who died in head-on crash near Shrewsbury is named

A man killed in a head-on crash near Shrewsbury has been named as Stephen Jeffrey Griffiths.

The 67-year-old died after the crash on the A458 between Cressage and Cound on January 5.

Mr Griffiths, from Mold, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest into his death is due to open tomorrow in Telford.

The crash, which involved a blue Audi A3 and a black Land Rover Discovery, happened at around 2pm and ambulance crews and the fire service were sent to the location but were unable to save the driver of the Audi, who was confirmed dead at the scene.

Three ambulances and two Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Stafford had attended the crash, where the 4x4 was found on its roof

A 62-year-old woman who had been a front seat passenger in the car was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with what was described as "rib and pelvic pain".

A 76-year-old man, who was the only person in the 4x4 had suffered head and facial injuries and was also taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.