'A massive piece has been taken from our family': Tributes to Tara, 24, killed in crash on Shropshire border

The family of a young woman who tragically died in a crash on the Shropshire border have paid tribute.

A family statement said a "massive piece has been taken" from them following her death.

Tara, originally from Wem, died on Thursday following a single vehicle collision on the A539 near Penley.

In a statement, her family said Tara was a "much loved daughter, sister, aunty, granddaughter and girlfriend."

It added: "We all love her so much and no words can explain how we are feeling right now.

"Tara thought the world of her nieces and nephew and we will make sure they know how much she loved them when they are older. A massive piece has been taken from our family and we are just left with heartache.

"We love you forever and always Tara xx."

Tara, a former Thomas Adam School pupil, was a care worker from Phoenix Homecare, which has branches in Oswestry, Penley and Wem.

Sergeant Jason Diamond from North Wales Police’ Roads Policing Unit said: “The blue coloured Vauxhall Corsa was travelling from the direction of Hanmer towards Penley and we are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who may have seen the car being driven prior to the collision to come forward.

“The woman’s family are being supported by a Family Liaison Officer and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Anybody with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or via the live web chat quoting reference number V002125.