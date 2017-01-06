Missing teenage girl from Shropshire may be in Birmingham

Police looking for a 15-year-old girl missing from her home in Shropshire think she may be in the Birmingham area.

Alesha Timby, who has been missing before, was last seen at her home in Rednal, near Oswestry, at around 6.45pm on January 3.

Alesha - who is described as 5ft 5ins tall, with blue eyes and dyed red hair - is originally from Birmingham and is known to have relatives and friends in the area.

She was last seen wearing a blue and white top, black trainers, a grey and blue cap, silver earrings and blue jeans with ripped knees.

Anyone with information can call the Locate team on 101, email locate_central@west-midlands.pnn.police or ring Missing People on 116 000.