Man beats German Shepherd dog in Ironbridge park

A man has been seen beating a dog in a park in Ironbridge, and when asked to stop shouted and threatened a member of the public.

At about 2.30pm, a man and a woman were walking the German Shepherd near to Dale End Park on Buildwas Road.

The man was then seen attacking the dog, and when a female member of the public asked him to stop, he shouted at her and threatened to assault her.

The dog has now been seized.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information.

Please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 368S of January 5, 2017.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.