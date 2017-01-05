Young woman killed in Shropshire border crash

A woman in her 20s died today after a serious accident involving a car on the Shropshire border.

It happened on the A539 between Penley and Hanmer, near Ellesmere, at about 4.30pm.



The crash caused the road to be closed in both directions and police to warn motorists to avoid the area.

Crash location

A statement on behalf of North Wales Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal RTC which took place on the A539 near Penley where a woman in her 20s sadly died.

"Police received the initial call at 16.33pm."



It is not yet known if any other vehicles were involved in the crash or whether the woman died at the scene.



Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number V002125.