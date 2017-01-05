Van driver taken to hospital after crash with lorry on A5 near Oswestry

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after his van collided with a HGV on the A5 in Oswestry today.

Emergency services were called to the crash, which happened near to the Queens Head, and closed the road, shortly after 3pm.

Jamie Arrowsmith, spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said the van driver suffered a leg injury and was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance, despite the air ambulance also being at the scene initially.

He said: "We were called at 3.04pm to reports of a collision between a van and a HGV

"The van driver was trapped as a result of damage to the vehicle, he's fully conscious but has suffered a leg injury. He has been given pain relief and has been taken to hospital by the land ambulance.

"Although he was trapped he only needed gentle extrication."

West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were also at the scene.

The road was reopend by 4.45pm.

Anne Tugwell, a spokeswoman for West Mercia Police, said: "At about 3.05pm we were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A5 north of the Nesscliffe bypass involving a white Ford transit van.

"The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, was trapped but released and taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance. Driver of the lorry not injured."