Teenager missing since New Year may be in Shrewsbury

A teenager missing since New Year is thought to be in the Shrewsbury area.

Police are appealing for help in finding Jordan Smith, 14, who was reported missing on December 30.

They say he is believed to be in the Shrewsbury area.

He is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, slim build with short fair hair.

West Mercia Police say he was wearing a black puffa jacket, baggy grey tracksuit trousers with blue stripes down the legs and grey trainers.

Anyone who sees Jordan or knows where he is should call 101 quoting 515S of December 30.