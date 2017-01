A lane on the M54 in Shropshire had to be closed – while a lorry had its tyre changed.

The hard shoulder was also closed off .

The M54 eastbound was reduced to two lanes between Junction 6 at Wellington and Junction 5 at Telford Shopping Centre, until about 3.30pm.

James Wildman, spokesman for Highways England, said the extra lane was needed to ensure the safety of those changing the tyre.