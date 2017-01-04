Student who drove in Telford after smoking marijuana is banned

A university student caught behind the wheel with cannabis in his system has been handed a 12-month driving ban.

John Dennis had smoked cannabis in the days before he was approached by police in Telford but there were traces of the drug still in his system, Telford Magistrates Court heard.

The 22-year-old, who is a music technology student at Coventry University, claimed he smoked the drug because the pressures of his studies and holding down a job led to sleeping problems, the court was told.

Mr Stephen Blower, prosecuting, said he was approached by police officers at the BP garage in Holyhead Road, Wellington, on October 21 last year. He said there had been nothing wrong with his driving but officers wanted to speak to him. When the door of the Suzuki Ignis was opened, officers could smell cannabis and a saliva test was positive for the drug.

Dennis, of Shawbury Road, Wolverhampton, admitted driving a vehicle with cannabis in his system during yesterday’s hearing. Ms Rachel Bentley, representing Dennis, said he was a man of good character.

Ms Bentley added: “He simply made a very bad error of getting into a vehicle some days after he smoked marijuana.”

Dennis was handed a 12-month driving ban and told to pay a £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £50 costs.