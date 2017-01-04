One casualty thrown from vehicle and two trapped as crash closes A458 in Shropshire

One person was thrown from a vehicle and two people were trapped in a crash which closed the A458 in Shropshire this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash which blocked the road between Cressage and Harley just before 2pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said two people were trapped in one of the vehicles and a third had been thrown from the vehicle.

There was no word yet on the condition of those involved.

Police and the ambulance service were also called.

Claire Brown of West Midlands Ambulance Service said they had several ambulances at the scene as well as an air ambulance, and were attending to three patients.

She said: "We were called just before 2pm by the police to reports of a road traffic collision. We have got three ambulances, a paramedic area support officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a doctor on board currently at the scene."

Police tweeted: