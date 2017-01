Fire broke out in a chimney of a property in Market Drayton today.

One fire engine from Market Drayton was sent to the scene in Pipegate at just after 5.30am.

The fire involved the beam in a chimney above a log burner in the terraced property.

Fire fighters used a thermal imaging camera, chimney rods and small gear used to extinguish fire.

The fire had been extinguished an hour later.