Power stolen in two Bridgnorth raids

Burglars have raided two premises in Bridgnorth stealing power tools.

Police are appealing to the public for information, or anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area around Stanley Lane, where the properties were hit.

The burglars first struck on New Year's Day between 6pm and 9.30pm when a hedge cutter was stolen from an outbuilding.

A second burglary also took place the following day where garden power tools were again stolen.

Police said it is likely that these two incidents are linked and that a vehicle was involved due to the quantity of tools that were stolen.

If you witnessed any activity which you believe may have be linked to this burglary, call 101 and refer to incident 0764S of January 1 and 0104S of January 2.