Man seriously injured after altercation in Whitchurch town centre on New Year's Day

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in an altercation between a group of people.

Police were called to reports of disorder outside Whitchurch Civic Centre on High Street.

They said an altercation is reported to have taken place between a group of individuals shortly after 1am on New Year's Day.

A man in his 20s suffered a serious injury to his lower back and was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers are keen for anyone who saw the incident, who has any footage of the incident, or who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 83S of January 1.