Hill walker airlifted from Long Mynd after falling in frost and breaking ankle

A hill walker has been airlifted to hospital after falling in frosty conditions and breaking her ankle on the Long Mynd.

The woman, aged 65, was taken to hospital by air ambulance after the land crew was unable to get her to their vehicle.

She was at the summit off Burway Track when she fell at about 11.30am on Monday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service tweeted: "One of our ambulance crews was forced to walk Burway to reach the injured walker. Ice on road meant the ambulance was left at bottom. Thanks to Midlands Air Ambulance for airlifting the patient to hospital."

The injured woman was flown to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.